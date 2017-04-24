Electrical Malfunction Causes Dischar...

Electrical Malfunction Causes Discharge At Yonkers Wastewater Plant

A combined sewer overflow discharge in Yonkers was caused by an electrical malfunction, according to the the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Earlier this week, an unpermitted discharge at the Yonkers Joint Wastewater Treatment Plant on Alexander Street was reported to the DEC, which could have had a potential environmental impact on the Hudson River.

