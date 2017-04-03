Eight Westchester Men Charged In At L...

Eight Westchester Men Charged In At Least Nine Robberies In County

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Mt Kisco Daily Voice

Ten members of a Westchester-based crime "crew" are facing a series of robbery and firearms charges after committing no less than nine robberies and more than 50 commercial robberies in the tri-state area in the past few years. Joon Kim, the acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced Wednesday the unsealing of an indictment charging ten people with a conspiracy to commit robberies in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan and Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mt Kisco Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned!!! 21 hr Mabel Allen 1
News Mayor Blames Trump's Election for Spike in Subw... Fri TommyBoy 3
News Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08) Thu Moose 7
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) Apr 4 yidfellas v USA 22
Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11) Apr 4 Whitelivesmattermore 54
Worst Neighborhood in THE Bronx (Feb '10) Apr 4 Gigs 227
Ap konsi actress ka doodh pena chahte ho (Oct '14) Apr 4 Gigs 11
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,145,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC