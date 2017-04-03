Eight Westchester Men Charged In At Least Nine Robberies In County
Ten members of a Westchester-based crime "crew" are facing a series of robbery and firearms charges after committing no less than nine robberies and more than 50 commercial robberies in the tri-state area in the past few years. Joon Kim, the acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced Wednesday the unsealing of an indictment charging ten people with a conspiracy to commit robberies in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan and Connecticut.
