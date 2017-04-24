Down Under mare wins $310,600 Final
YONKERS, NY, Saturday, April 22, 2017 - When the 92-year-old boss flies in from San Diego, you don't want to disappoint him. Good thing Mackenzie A leave hard from the pylons, with Shesjustadelight N second and 9-10 choice Mach it a Par third...all three away in post position order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11)
|12 hr
|The real ost
|197
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|16 hr
|babylady
|3,381
|That so much beautiful to my goat wife.
|16 hr
|Illegal Goat Shagger
|13
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Apr 22
|Tyra Givens
|6
|Rape Arrests
|Apr 22
|333stenbrian
|1
|Singer Cuba Gooding of "Main Ingredient" S.M.E....
|Apr 21
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Geraldo's Selective Fairness (Nov '12)
|Apr 19
|KCinNYC
|5
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC