County legislator alleges opponent got physical with her
A Westchester County legislator alleges that another candidate vying for her position got physical with her on Wednesday, and she is considering placing an order of protection against him. Legislator Virginia Perez says that she and her opponent, London Reyes, were at the Yonkers Democratic Convention when they got into an altercation.
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Apr 25
|Cheryl
|1,496
|Where is Nemo??????????
|Apr 25
|Anonymous Detective
|2
|DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11)
|Apr 24
|The real ost
|197
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|That so much beautiful to my goat wife.
|Apr 24
|Illegal Goat Shagger
|13
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Apr 22
|Tyra Givens
|6
|Rape Arrests
|Apr 22
|333stenbrian
|1
