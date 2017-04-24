County legislator alleges opponent go...

County legislator alleges opponent got physical with her

A Westchester County legislator alleges that another candidate vying for her position got physical with her on Wednesday, and she is considering placing an order of protection against him. Legislator Virginia Perez says that she and her opponent, London Reyes, were at the Yonkers Democratic Convention when they got into an altercation.

