3 Charged In Irvington Home Invasion Linked To Westchester Robberies

Monday

Three people who police say were involved in an Irvington home invasion and robbery were arrested by an FBI Task Force Thursday. Dennis Brown, 35, a Yonkers resident, Nicholas Kolmer, 24, a Yonkers resident and Elbio Espaillat, 32, a resident of the Bronx, are all facing charges.

