100 Years of Girl Scout Cookies - and...

100 Years of Girl Scout Cookies - and How One Young Scout Sells Them

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

The Girl Scouts are celebrating their 100th anniversary of cookie-selling. The first recorded cookie sale was in 1917, and has flourished into a springtime tradition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08) 5 hr Moose 7
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) Apr 4 yidfellas v USA 22
Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11) Apr 4 Whitelivesmattermore 54
Worst Neighborhood in THE Bronx (Feb '10) Apr 4 Gigs 227
Ap konsi actress ka doodh pena chahte ho (Oct '14) Apr 4 Gigs 11
What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08) Apr 3 Real Dipper 220
News Geraldo&#x27;s Selective Fairness (Nov '12) Apr 1 Steve Eller 3
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,622 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC