Yonkers school superintendent asks city, state for more funding
Yonkers School Superintendent Edwin Quezada says he is asking the city and state for more money so the district can stand on its own. Superintendent Quezada spent two days in Albany this week speaking with both Democrats and Republicans in the state to secure money for the schools.
