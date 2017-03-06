Yonkers Raceway's $50,000 co-features

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, March 4, 2017 - A pocketed Hemi Seelster and a down-the-road Caviart Luca were the melba toasts of the town Saturday night, winning In play from post position No. 3, Hemi Seelster nestled into an early pocket behind pole-sitting Springbank Sam N , with the lass Allerage Star diving into a three-hole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.