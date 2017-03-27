Yonkers Police Arrest Two In Shooting, Stabbing Incident
A fight between several people Thursday ended up with one person being stabbed and another firing shots before being caught by Yonkers Police officers, according to the Yonkers police. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. after officers saw two men run into a delicatessen at 174 Yonkers Ave., said Dean Politopoulos, spokesman for the Yonkers Police Dept.
