Yonkers paints green line on McLean A...

Yonkers paints green line on McLean Avenue

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News12.com

You know St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner when the City of Yonkers paints its green line on McLean Avenue. City leaders and members of the St. Patrick's Day parade committee took part in the time-honored tradition, painting what is called the "Emerald Mile."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Sat Elina L 1,493
Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09) Sat Elina L 211
Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11) Mar 9 KCBayside 53
Top 10 best Bronx Nyc neighborhoods (Mar '12) Mar 9 LisaWM 7
Can a man love two women at the same time? (Mar '10) Mar 8 Mets 229
real topics needed not b s Mar 4 open your brain 1
News Iona College Lawsuit Against City of New Rochel... Mar 4 33stenbrian 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Warning for Westchester County was issued at March 14 at 2:13PM EDT

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC