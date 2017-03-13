Yonkers paints green line on McLean Avenue
You know St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner when the City of Yonkers paints its green line on McLean Avenue. City leaders and members of the St. Patrick's Day parade committee took part in the time-honored tradition, painting what is called the "Emerald Mile."
