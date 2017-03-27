Yonkers' Mayor Spano Says He's Not Ru...

Yonkers' Mayor Spano Says He's Not Running For Westchester County Exec

16 hrs ago Read more: The White Plains Daily Voice

The race may be on for Westchester County executive, but Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano will not running, according to lohud.com. Spano said Monday that he had thought about running and had urged to do so by many people , but ultimately decided this year is "not the time for me to leave the position as mayor," according to lohud.com.

