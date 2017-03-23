Yonkers mayor lauds public safety in State of the City
Yonkers is the second safest city of its size in the country, Mayor Mike Spano announced Wednesday night in his sixth State of the City address. He also said that despite an ongoing immigration controversy around the country, everyone is welcome in Yonkers -- including both immigrants and millennials.
