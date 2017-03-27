Yonkers man allegedly threatened ex-g...

Yonkers man allegedly threatened ex-girlfriend

Antonio Lucaine, 25, of Yonkers, NY was arrested by police in Darien, CT on March 20, 2017 for violating a protective order and threatening in the second degree. Antonio Lucaine, 25, of Yonkers, NY was arrested by police in Darien, CT on March 20, 2017 for violating a protective order and threatening in the second degree.

