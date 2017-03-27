Yonkers man allegedly threatened ex-girlfriend
Antonio Lucaine, 25, of Yonkers, NY was arrested by police in Darien, CT on March 20, 2017 for violating a protective order and threatening in the second degree. Antonio Lucaine, 25, of Yonkers, NY was arrested by police in Darien, CT on March 20, 2017 for violating a protective order and threatening in the second degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ap konsi actress ka doodh pena chahte ho (Oct '14)
|3 hr
|Pooja Gor ka beta
|10
|Summer in NYC: Movies to watch under the stars (Jul '11)
|11 hr
|Sip_paint_shop
|21
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Denise
|5
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Mar 25
|A Man Named Lemcheck
|19
|Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09)
|Mar 24
|La Ciguapa
|212
|Mayor Blames Trump's Election for Spike in Subw...
|Mar 24
|25or6to4
|1
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Mar 22
|Mrwalkingtrophy
|1,495
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC