Yonkers Firefighters Quickly Knock Down Mooney Place Blaze

23 hrs ago Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

Yonkers Avenue was temporarily shut down in both directions as the Yonkers Fire Department battled a blaze near the intersection at Mooney Place. At approximately 6:30 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to 10 Mooney Place, where there was a confirmed major structure fire at an apartment building.

