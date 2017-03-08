Yonkers Firefighters Quickly Knock Down Mooney Place Blaze
Yonkers Avenue was temporarily shut down in both directions as the Yonkers Fire Department battled a blaze near the intersection at Mooney Place. At approximately 6:30 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to 10 Mooney Place, where there was a confirmed major structure fire at an apartment building.
