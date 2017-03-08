Yonkers crews prep roads ahead of Friday's snowfall
The city of Yonkers says it plans to send out 40 trucks Thursday evening to salt the roads in preparation of Friday's snowfall. "We'll have all the plows out, focus on the hills, the main thoroughfares," says Yonkers DPW Commissioner Tom Meirer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|KCBayside
|53
|Top 10 best Bronx Nyc neighborhoods (Mar '12)
|9 hr
|LisaWM
|7
|Can a man love two women at the same time? (Mar '10)
|21 hr
|Mets
|229
|real topics needed not b s
|Mar 4
|open your brain
|1
|Iona College Lawsuit Against City of New Rochel...
|Mar 4
|33stenbrian
|1
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Mar 4
|joni rodman
|3,380
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC