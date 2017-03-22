Yonkers Chamber of Commerce honors 4 ...

Yonkers Chamber of Commerce honors 4 trailblazing women

Hope Hollinsworth Coaxum received the Above and Beyond Award, and lawyer and community activist Carol Daly was recognized with the Humanitarian Award. Chef and business owner Josyane Colwell received the Entrepreneurial Award, and Susan Sacco, a managing director at Sterling National Bank, was given the Business Professional Award.

