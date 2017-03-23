Woman Charged After Man Says She Punched Him In Yorktown Parking Lot
A woman from Westchester is facing charges after allegedly punching a man in a parking lot on Downing Street in Yorktown, police said. Yorktown Police were dispatched to the parking lot aAt approximately 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, where 45-year-old Yesenia Garcia of Yonkers allegedly punched a male victim during an incident, prompting him to request a criminal summons, according to police.
