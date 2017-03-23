Westchester Woman Facing Grand Larcen...

Westchester Woman Facing Grand Larceny Charges For Allegedly Stealing $246K

A woman from Yonkers that worked for a Tarrytown insurance company is facing felony grand larceny charges for allegedly stealing nearly $250,000 over an extended period of time. On Tuesday, 57-year-old Theresa Casey was arraigned in Tarrytown Justice Court, where she was charged with second-degree grand larceny for allegedly stealing approximately $246,000 over a span of three years, the Westchester County District's Attorney said on Wednesday.

