Westchester Woman Facing Grand Larceny Charges For Allegedly Stealing $246K
A woman from Yonkers that worked for a Tarrytown insurance company is facing felony grand larceny charges for allegedly stealing nearly $250,000 over an extended period of time. On Tuesday, 57-year-old Theresa Casey was arraigned in Tarrytown Justice Court, where she was charged with second-degree grand larceny for allegedly stealing approximately $246,000 over a span of three years, the Westchester County District's Attorney said on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peekskill Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Blames Trump's Election for Spike in Subw...
|4 min
|25or6to4
|1
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Mrwalkingtrophy
|1,495
|Loading them Up (Mar '07)
|Mar 18
|Donald J Wump
|90
|Nuri Harrigan of Teaneck Hates NYC and its people
|Mar 18
|Nutella
|1
|NRHS Fire 1968 (Feb '09)
|Mar 17
|stepmad
|55
|the red rail (Nov '08)
|Mar 17
|Barb R
|34
|Registered Violent Sex Offender Who Worked in N...
|Mar 17
|333stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC