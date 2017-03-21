Westchester Woman Arrested For DWI Wi...

Westchester Woman Arrested For DWI With BAC More Than Double Legal Limit

A woman from Westchester was arrested in Orange County over the weekend after being busted with a blood-alcohol content more than double the legal limit following a traffic stop on I-87. At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, state police pulled over 33-year-old Morgan Walsh of Yonkers for a traffic violation on I-87.

