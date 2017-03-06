Westchester Man Sentenced To 18 Years...

Westchester Man Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For Attempted Murder

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Scarsdale Daily Voice

The Yonkers man who was found guilty of attempted murder last month has been sentenced to nearly two decades in state prison for his role in a shooting that left a woman without complete function of her left hand for more than six months. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney announced that Frank Kwaw, 25, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony counts of attempted murder, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
real topics needed not b s Mar 4 open your brain 1
News Iona College Lawsuit Against City of New Rochel... Mar 4 33stenbrian 1
News Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16) Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 3
Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11) Mar 4 Pablo 49
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Mar 4 joni rodman 3,380
Bronx Mar 2 Tennessee 1
News New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ... Mar 1 33stenbrian 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,390,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC