Westchester Man Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For Attempted Murder

The Yonkers man who was found guilty of attempted murder last month has been sentenced to nearly two decades in state prison for his role in a shooting that left a woman without complete function of her left hand for more than six months. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney announced that Frank Kwaw, 25, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony counts of attempted murder, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.