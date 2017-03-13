Westchester Man In New Orleans Hospit...

Westchester Man In New Orleans Hospital After Mardi Gras Parade Accident

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Cortlandt Daily Voice

A Westchester man faces an "uncertain future" after being hospitalized in New Orleans when a drunk driver sped his truck into a Mardi Gras parade crowd, gravely injuring him. According to a nola.com report , 38-year-old Mario Basantes of Yonkers was among the 24 people hospitalized on Feb. 25, when Neilson Rizzuto drove drunk into a crowd of people celebrating the Endymion parade in New Orleans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cortlandt Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NRHS Fire 1968 (Feb '09) 8 hr stepmad 55
the red rail (Nov '08) 17 hr Barb R 34
News Registered Violent Sex Offender Who Worked in N... 23 hr 333stenbrian 1
Worst Neighborhood in THE Bronx (Feb '10) Thu Habesgirl 226
News Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16) Mar 15 building seven 4
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Mar 11 Elina L 1,493
Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09) Mar 11 Elina L 211
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 279,634,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC