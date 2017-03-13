Westchester Man In New Orleans Hospital After Mardi Gras Parade Accident

A Westchester man faces an "uncertain future" after being hospitalized in New Orleans when a drunk driver sped his truck into a Mardi Gras parade crowd, gravely injuring him. According to a nola.com report , 38-year-old Mario Basantes of Yonkers was among the 24 people hospitalized on Feb. 25, when Neilson Rizzuto drove drunk into a crowd of people celebrating the Endymion parade in New Orleans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cortlandt Daily Voice.