Westchester Man Extradited From Scotland To Face Murder Charges
A Westchester man has been extradited from Scotland and returned to Westchester County, where he will face murder charges after fleeing the country last year following a fatal shooting. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino announced that 31-year-old Sheppard Adeghe of Yonkers has been extradited and will face life in prison for his role in the shooting death of his victim last summer.
