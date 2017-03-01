Westchester Man Extradited From Scotl...

Westchester Man Extradited From Scotland To Face Murder Charges

A Westchester man has been extradited from Scotland and returned to Westchester County, where he will face murder charges after fleeing the country last year following a fatal shooting. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino announced that 31-year-old Sheppard Adeghe of Yonkers has been extradited and will face life in prison for his role in the shooting death of his victim last summer.

