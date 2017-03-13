Westchester Man Charged With Beating, Killing 2-Year-Old Son

The Yonkers man accused of beating his 2-year-old son to death on Christmas Eve has been arraigned on murder and manslaughter charges. On Wednesday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino announced that Blair Robinson, 25, was arraigned on an indictment and charged with one count of depraved indifference or murder of a child, a class "A-1" felony.

