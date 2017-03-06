Westchester Firefighter Suspended For Racist Facebook Post

A Yonkers firefighter has been suspended from duty after posting a racially offensive message on Facebook, according to lohud.com. Firefighter Richard LaPeruta was suspended Friday after allegedly making the post days earlier, according to lohud.com, which reported that the firefighter made more than $139,000 in 2016 while working in Fire Station 6 on Oak Street.

