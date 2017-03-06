Westchester Firefighter Suspended For Racist Facebook Post
A Yonkers firefighter has been suspended from duty after posting a racially offensive message on Facebook, according to lohud.com. Firefighter Richard LaPeruta was suspended Friday after allegedly making the post days earlier, according to lohud.com, which reported that the firefighter made more than $139,000 in 2016 while working in Fire Station 6 on Oak Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Port Chester Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|real topics needed not b s
|Mar 4
|open your brain
|1
|Iona College Lawsuit Against City of New Rochel...
|Mar 4
|33stenbrian
|1
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|Mar 4
|Pablo
|49
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Mar 4
|joni rodman
|3,380
|Bronx
|Mar 2
|Tennessee
|1
|New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ...
|Mar 1
|33stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC