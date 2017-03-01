Westchester Doctor Among Those Charge...

Westchester Doctor Among Those Charged In $50 Million Healthcare Scheme

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New Rochelle Daily Voice

A Westchester County neurologist was among six charged in a multi-million dollar health care fraud scheme that spanned more than a decade. On Thursday, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara announced that Emad Soliman, who lives in New Castle and has a practice in Yonkers, was among those charged in a reported 12-year scheme to "defraud Medicaid, Medicare and other private health insurance companies out of more than $50 million."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Rochelle Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bronx Thu Tennessee 1
News New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ... Mar 1 33stenbrian 1
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Feb 27 StreetBrat 3,379
News Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10) Feb 24 D healey 4
theBlox is a Bronx-based media outlet. How do y... Feb 22 Jokerman 1
Dr. Young Chung Larchmont Feb 21 tomas coughlin 1
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Feb 15 Gooch 73
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 279,298,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC