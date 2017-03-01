Westchester Doctor Among Those Charged In $50 Million Healthcare Scheme
A Westchester County neurologist was among six charged in a multi-million dollar health care fraud scheme that spanned more than a decade. On Thursday, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara announced that Emad Soliman, who lives in New Castle and has a practice in Yonkers, was among those charged in a reported 12-year scheme to "defraud Medicaid, Medicare and other private health insurance companies out of more than $50 million."
