Westchester County Center Vendor Gets...

Westchester County Center Vendor Gets Ocean Grill Contract At Rye Town Park

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The White Plains Daily Voice

A new restaurant called Ocean Grill operated by Homestyle Catering will replace Seaside Johnnies this summer at Rye Town Park, officials announced Thursday. The popular caterers already operate food and beverage concessions at golf courses and other public attractions in Putnam County, Rockland County, White Plains and Yonkers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ... Wed 33stenbrian 1
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Mon StreetBrat 3,379
News Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10) Feb 24 D healey 4
theBlox is a Bronx-based media outlet. How do y... Feb 22 Jokerman 1
Dr. Young Chung Larchmont Feb 21 tomas coughlin 1
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Feb 15 Gooch 73
News New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering... Feb 15 333stenbrian 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,666 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC