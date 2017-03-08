Westchester Celebrates Free Pancake Day
The pancake chain celebrated National Pancake Day at its restaurants across the country, including locations in Hartsdale, Yonkers, Larchmont, Mohegan Lake, West Nyack, and Poughkeepsie. Customers got a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes with the hope they will donate to help children battling critical illnesses.
Read more at The North Salem Daily Voice.
