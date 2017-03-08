Westchester Celebrates Free Pancake Day

Westchester Celebrates Free Pancake Day

The pancake chain celebrated National Pancake Day at its restaurants across the country, including locations in Hartsdale, Yonkers, Larchmont, Mohegan Lake, West Nyack, and Poughkeepsie. Customers got a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes with the hope they will donate to help children battling critical illnesses.

Yonkers, NY

