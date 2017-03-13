Weather Update: Blizzard warning issu...

Weather Update: Blizzard warning issued; 12-20 inches of snow expected

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Westchester and Rockland counties and a winter storm warning for most of the Hudson Valley A blizzard warning is in effect as the season's worst snowstorm of the year is expected to dump over a foot of snow on the Hudson Valley on Tuesday. YONKERS - News 12 Meteorologist Brysen Van Eck says cold air rushing in from the north is going to combine with tropical moisture form the south to create a monster storm.

