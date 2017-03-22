Video shows damage from deadly Yonkers fire
Some residents who lived in a Yonkers apartment building that was damaged in a fire are being let in to see if they can salvage any of their belongings. A few of the over 60 families living in a co-op at 1 Hawley Terrace were able to get in today and assess the damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|La Ciguapa
|1,494
|Loading them Up (Mar '07)
|Mar 18
|Donald J Wump
|90
|Nuri Harrigan of Teaneck Hates NYC and its people
|Mar 18
|Nutella
|1
|NRHS Fire 1968 (Feb '09)
|Mar 17
|stepmad
|55
|the red rail (Nov '08)
|Mar 17
|Barb R
|34
|Registered Violent Sex Offender Who Worked in N...
|Mar 17
|333stenbrian
|1
|Worst Neighborhood in THE Bronx (Feb '10)
|Mar 16
|Habesgirl
|226
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC