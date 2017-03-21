Veteran Westchester Lawyer Robert Spo...

Veteran Westchester Lawyer Robert Spolzino Joins New Firm

Read more: The Port Chester Daily Voice

Spolzino, a former board chairman at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, got his undergraduate's degree from Georgetown University and his law degree from St. John's School of Law. During an eight-year hiatus from Wilson Elser, he was a justice of the New York State Supreme Court, and served five years as a Justice of the Appellate Division, the state's intermediate appellate court Besides its Yonkers offices, located at 733 Yonkers Ave., Smith Buss has an office in New York City at 60 East 42nd St. Among its areas of expertise are intellectual property, privacy and e-commerce, labor and employment practices, commercial real estate, nonprofit, fire and EMS law, and civil and commercial litigation.

