'Unlocking The Stress Treasure Chest' is Released

Nearly half of all adults suffer adverse health effects due to stress, and 75% to 90% of all visits to primary care physicians are for stress-related complaints or disorders, according to the American Institute of Stress in Yonkers, New York. In "Unlocking The Stress Treasure Chest," readers will participate in hands-on activities, and will be enlightened and empowered through personal development as a better manager of their own stress.

