Two Steal Thousands In Beauty Products, Yorktown Police Say

Two women from Yonkers were arrested in Yorktown for attempting to steal thousands of dollars worth of beauty products from a store at the Jefferson Valley Mall. On Wednesday, the Yorktown Police Department announced that of 28-year-old Destiny Charnay Hudson and 26-year-old Lawren Turner Jackson are facing felony grand larceny charges for helping to steal $2,112 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty at the mall.

