Thousands turn out for Yonkers St. Patrick's Day parade

Thousands of people decked out in green lined the streets of Yonkers Saturday for the city's 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. More than 5,000 participants led by Parade Marshal and New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan are heading down McLean Avenue for the parade.

