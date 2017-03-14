The Latest: Ponies roam Staten Island amid winter storm

Linde Lopez fights wind gusts as she crosses the Bayfront Parkway on her way to her job as an oncology nurse at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa., on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A motorist make its way through a normally busy intersection at the Saw Mill River Parkway and Cross County Parkway during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Yonkers, N.Y. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency Tuesday for all of New York's 62 counties, including New York City's five boroughs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.