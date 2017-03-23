Survivor of deadly Yonkers fire says ...

Survivor of deadly Yonkers fire says alarms didn't go off

A survivor of a deadly Yonkers apartment building fire claims the alarms in hallways never went off. The fire at 1 Hawley Terrace started in A co-op owner who lived in an apartment on an upper floor says it wasn't the sound of a fire alarm that woke him, but the commotion going on around his apartment.

