State Seeks Public Comment On Yonkers Railroad Bridge Replacement Project
The New York Metropolitan Transportation Council has opened a public comment period through 4 p.m. on Friday for street and sidewalk improvements as well as Metro-North railroad bridge projects throughout Westchester and Rockland counties. The state proposes amendments to the Federal Fiscal Years 2017-2021 Transportation Improvement Program .
