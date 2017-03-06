Speeding Stop Leads To DWI Arrest In Scarsdale, Police Say
A Yonkers man was arrested over the weekend, when it was determined he was driving drunk being stopped by police for speeding in Scarsdale. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, patrol officers conducting radar enforcement on Post Road spotted an Acura, driven by 38-year-old Felix Bisono, traveling 63 mph - well above the posted speed limit - prompting police to conduct a traffic stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|real topics needed not b s
|Mar 4
|open your brain
|1
|Iona College Lawsuit Against City of New Rochel...
|Mar 4
|33stenbrian
|1
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|Mar 4
|Pablo
|49
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Mar 4
|joni rodman
|3,380
|Bronx
|Mar 2
|Tennessee
|1
|New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ...
|Mar 1
|33stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC