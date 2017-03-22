Senior Center In Yonkers Gets $15K Grant

Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino and Legislator David Tubiolo Tuesday announced $15,000 in grants to assist seniors programs at the Aisling Irish Community Center in Yonkers. Astorino's $10,000 and Tubiolo's $5,000 will help support free weekly lunches, health screenings, computer classes and more, according to a release from Weschestergov.com.

