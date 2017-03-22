Senior Center In Yonkers Gets $15K Grant

Senior Center In Yonkers Gets $15K Grant

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino and Legislator David Tubiolo Tuesday announced $15,000 in grants to assist seniors programs at the Aisling Irish Community Center in Yonkers. Astorino's $10,000 and Tubiolo's $5,000 will help support free weekly lunches, health screenings, computer classes and more, according to a release from Weschestergov.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) 4 hr La Ciguapa 1,494
News Loading them Up (Mar '07) Mar 18 Donald J Wump 90
Nuri Harrigan of Teaneck Hates NYC and its people Mar 18 Nutella 1
NRHS Fire 1968 (Feb '09) Mar 17 stepmad 55
the red rail (Nov '08) Mar 17 Barb R 34
News Registered Violent Sex Offender Who Worked in N... Mar 17 333stenbrian 1
Worst Neighborhood in THE Bronx (Feb '10) Mar 16 Habesgirl 226
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC