Seen Her? Westchester Teen Has Been M...

Seen Her? Westchester Teen Has Been Missing Since Christmas Day

22 hrs ago

Law enforcement agencies are seeking the community's assistance in locating a Yonkers teenager that has been missing for more than two months. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Yonkers Police Department have issued a missing person report for 17-year-old Helen Flores Flores, who has been missing since Christmas Day.

