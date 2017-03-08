Seen Her? Westchester Teen Has Been Missing Since Christmas Day
Law enforcement agencies are seeking the community's assistance in locating a Yonkers teenager that has been missing for more than two months. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Yonkers Police Department have issued a missing person report for 17-year-old Helen Flores Flores, who has been missing since Christmas Day.
