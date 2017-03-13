"Roarin" Grand Circuit season opens at Yonkers

This Week: Blue Chip Matchmaker and George Morton Levy series opening legs, Yonkers Raceway, Yonkers, N.Y. This is the opening event of the 2017 Grand Circuit season. Schedule of events: The Grand Circuit at Yonkers features three $40,000 divisions on Friday in the first round of the Blue Chip Matchmaker series for open pacing mares.

