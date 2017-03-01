Read Across America Day celebrated in...

Read Across America Day celebrated in Yonkers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

In recognition of the 20th annual Read Across America Day, community leaders throughout Yonkers volunteered their time to read to children at the Eugenio Maria De Hostos Microsociety School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bronx 6 hr Tennessee 1
News New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ... Wed 33stenbrian 1
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Feb 27 StreetBrat 3,379
News Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10) Feb 24 D healey 4
theBlox is a Bronx-based media outlet. How do y... Feb 22 Jokerman 1
Dr. Young Chung Larchmont Feb 21 tomas coughlin 1
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Feb 15 Gooch 73
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC