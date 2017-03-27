Police: Yonkers Women Charged After Making False Claims About Armed Robbery
A woman who was reportedly robbed at knifepoint in a Yonkers apartment building is facing charges of her own after she and a witness allegedly made a false report to police attempting to assist her, police said on Tuesday. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, officers were dispatched to a Warburton Avenue apartment building, where a 20-year-old city resident reported that she had been robbed at knife point by three men.
