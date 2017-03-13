Police Release ID Of 31-Year-Old Westchester Shooting Victim
Police in Yonkers have released the identity of the 31-year-old man that was shot and killed in Yonkers on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, police were dispatched to the vicinity of Warburton and Lamartine Avenue, where there was a reported shooting, Police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Registered Violent Sex Offender Who Worked in N...
|1 hr
|333stenbrian
|1
|Worst Neighborhood in THE Bronx (Feb '10)
|9 hr
|Habesgirl
|226
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|Wed
|building seven
|4
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Mar 11
|Elina L
|1,493
|Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09)
|Mar 11
|Elina L
|211
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|Mar 9
|KCBayside
|53
|Top 10 best Bronx Nyc neighborhoods (Mar '12)
|Mar 9
|LisaWM
|7
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC