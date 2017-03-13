Police ID 62-Year-Old Westchester Apartment Fire Victim
The fire broke out in the upper floors of the apartment complex at 1 Hawley Terrace, off Warburton Avenue, and spread through the roof. Firefighters from New Rochelle are offering an assist to crews battling a four-alarm blaze at a Yonkers apartment building.
