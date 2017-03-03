Photo Flash: Jackie Hoffman Stops by ...

Photo Flash: Jackie Hoffman Stops by Monica Piper's not that Jewish

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Yesterday Not That Jewish , the new comedy at New World Stages written by and starring Emmy Award winner Monica Piper, welcomed Jackie Hoffman for a backstage visit. Check out a photo of the pair below! NOT THAT JEWISH is the hilarious new comedy written and performed by Emmy Award-winning and Golden Globe nominated writer, actress and comedian Monica Piper, directed by Mark Waldrop , and playing off-Broadway at New World Stages .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bronx Thu Tennessee 1
News New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ... Mar 1 33stenbrian 1
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Feb 27 StreetBrat 3,379
News Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10) Feb 24 D healey 4
theBlox is a Bronx-based media outlet. How do y... Feb 22 Jokerman 1
Dr. Young Chung Larchmont Feb 21 tomas coughlin 1
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Feb 15 Gooch 73
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,320 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC