Photo Flash: Jackie Hoffman Stops by Monica Piper's not that Jewish

Yesterday Not That Jewish , the new comedy at New World Stages written by and starring Emmy Award winner Monica Piper, welcomed Jackie Hoffman for a backstage visit. Check out a photo of the pair below! NOT THAT JEWISH is the hilarious new comedy written and performed by Emmy Award-winning and Golden Globe nominated writer, actress and comedian Monica Piper, directed by Mark Waldrop , and playing off-Broadway at New World Stages .

