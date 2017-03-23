Ossining Students Celebrate Eat Healt...

Ossining Students Celebrate Eat Healthy Day With Westchester Food Bank

The Food Bank for Westchester, a leading hunger-relief organization, partnered with Ossining School District Superintendent Ray Sanchez and other local officials Wednesday to celebrate Eat Healthy NY Day at Claremont Elementary School in Ossining. Nearly 400 students took part in the awareness campaign at the the school, which included two learning rotations, students reciting the "Healthy Eating Oath" and receiving a healthy snack, according to a release from the Ossining Union Free School District.

