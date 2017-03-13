NYRA proposes "Exacta Double" with Yo...

NYRA proposes "Exacta Double" with Yonkers

The New York Racing Association has submitted for New York State Gaming Commission approval to begin offering an "Exacta Double" with Yonkers as two races and using Method 1-No Minor Pool/No Carryover. "c) Should a betting interest in the second exacta double contest be scratched after the close of wagering on the first exacta double contest, all wagers combining the winning combination in the first exacta double contest with a combination including the scratched betting interest in the second exacta double contest shall be allocated a consolation payoff.

