not that Jewish Launches Fundraising Campaign to Provide Free Tickets ...
The producers of the hit show Not That Jewish have launched an IndieGogo campaign to provide free theater tickets to Jewish Community Center s in the New York metropolitan area, who've been the target of increased bigotry, antisemitism and threats of violence. The single ticket price has been substantially reduced from $85 to $25 for this program.
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loading them Up (Mar '07)
|Mar 18
|Donald J Wump
|90
|Nuri Harrigan of Teaneck Hates NYC and its people
|Mar 18
|Nutella
|1
|NRHS Fire 1968 (Feb '09)
|Mar 17
|stepmad
|55
|the red rail (Nov '08)
|Mar 17
|Barb R
|34
|Registered Violent Sex Offender Who Worked in N...
|Mar 17
|333stenbrian
|1
|Worst Neighborhood in THE Bronx (Feb '10)
|Mar 16
|Habesgirl
|226
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 15
|building seven
|4
