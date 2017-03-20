not that Jewish Launches Fundraising Campaign to Provide Free Tickets ...

not that Jewish Launches Fundraising ...

The producers of the hit show Not That Jewish have launched an IndieGogo campaign to provide free theater tickets to Jewish Community Center s in the New York metropolitan area, who've been the target of increased bigotry, antisemitism and threats of violence. The single ticket price has been substantially reduced from $85 to $25 for this program.

