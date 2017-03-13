Norbert Sander, armory restorer and N...

Norbert Sander, armory restorer and NYC marathon winner, dies

Norbert Sander, the only New Yorker to win the New York City marathon, who turned the Armory in Washington Heights into one of the country's premier venues for indoor track, died March 17. He was 74. His death was described as unexpected; no cause was given. The Armory, built in 1911 and once home to the city's leading track events, had closed to sports in 1985 and its cavernous hall had turned into a homeless shelter for 2,000 people before Sander decided to revive the place.

