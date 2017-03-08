Nominees for the Levy & Matchmaker Se...

Nominees for the Levy & Matchmaker Series

YONKERS, NY, Thursday, March 9, 2017 - Defending champion Bit of a Legend N leads 40 Free-For-All nominees into 's 2017 edition of the George Morton Levy Memorial Pacing Series. The harness racing event again honors the Hall-of-Fame founder of Roosevelt Raceway.

