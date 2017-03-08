Nominees for the Levy & Matchmaker Series
YONKERS, NY, Thursday, March 9, 2017 - Defending champion Bit of a Legend N leads 40 Free-For-All nominees into 's 2017 edition of the George Morton Levy Memorial Pacing Series. The harness racing event again honors the Hall-of-Fame founder of Roosevelt Raceway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|Thu
|KCBayside
|53
|Top 10 best Bronx Nyc neighborhoods (Mar '12)
|Thu
|LisaWM
|7
|Can a man love two women at the same time? (Mar '10)
|Wed
|Mets
|229
|real topics needed not b s
|Mar 4
|open your brain
|1
|Iona College Lawsuit Against City of New Rochel...
|Mar 4
|33stenbrian
|1
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Mar 4
|joni rodman
|3,380
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC